Live Cricket Streaming of Nepal vs Oman ODI 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Series NEP vs OMA Match

Oman National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Nepal and Oman will take each other in match 25 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 tournament. The match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur Nepal on February 5, 2020 (Wednesday). Nepal will be playing their first match in this event while Oman are fourth in the team standings with eight points from eight games so far. Meanwhile, Fans searching for Nepal vs Oman cricket match live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Nepal Vs Oman, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

The fifth series of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 takes place this week as Nepal hos Oman and USA in the battle for a place in the 2023 World Cup. Nepal will make their debut in this event while Oman and USA are both playing in their third tri-series. USA are at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight games so far. This will be Oman’s first match in the series since their 52-run defeat against Namibia in early January. Their following two matches were abandoned due to the untimely passing of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Oman Series: Remaining Matches To Be Rescheduled Over Sultan Qaboos Bin Said's Demise.

When to Watch Nepal vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

The ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Nepal and Oman will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur Nepal on February 5, 2020 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:45 am IST and 10:00 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Viewers in Nepal can watch the match live on Kantipur TV HD channel. It is the official broadcaster of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. Unfortunately in India, there will be no live telecast available of Nepal vs Oman match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI Match

With no live telecast of Nepal vs Oman in India, fans can still follow the match via live streaming is available in India. Fans can check Kantipur TV HD's live streaming option from here, to catch Nepal vs Oman cricket match online. In India, Nepal vs Oman ODI free live streaming online will be available on FanCode mobile app and official website.

Nepal will be looking to start their journey in for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in a positive manner. A total of six ODI encounter will be played between the two teams with a maximum of eight points available for each team. Oman have a chance to move to second place in the points table with a win in this match.