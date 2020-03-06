Live Cricket Streaming of Nepal vs Singapore, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series NEP vs SIN Match

Singapore Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Nepal (NEP) will lock horns with Singapore (SIN) in ACC Eastern Region 2020 tournament match no 9. The game will be held on March 6, 2020, at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. Both teams will enter this game after winning their previous games, however, the upcoming match between these two sides will be a dead rubber. Nepal defeated Thailand in their previous game, while Singapore won against Hong Kong in their last match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of NEP vs SIN T20 match of ACC Eastern Region series 2020. We will also help with live telecast details along with match timings of the upcoming match. Nepal Vs Singapore, Cricket Score 9th T20 Match.

Singapore is currently at the top of the point table with six points, while Nepal is on the fourth position with two points to their name. Nepal registered their first victory of the tournament against the home team Thailand, where they easily chased down a meagre score of 66 runs with nine wickets in hand. Singapore sealed their spot for the main qualifier tournament by defeating Hong Kong in their previous game. The team winning the qualifier tournament will become the sixth participant in Asia Cup 2020.

When to Watch Nepal vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Nepal vs Singapore match of ACC Eastern Region T20 Series 2020 will be played at Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok, Thailand on March 06, 2020 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM IST and 09:30 AM local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Nepal vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for Nepal vs Singapore T20 match in India as there are no official broadcasters of ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament in India. However, fans can follow the NEP vs SIN T20 match live along with highlight videos on FanCode app and website.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Nepal vs Singapore, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Good news for Nepal and Singapore cricket team fans is that the live streaming of NEP vs SIN match can be viewed on YouTube channel of Asian Cricket Council. Meanwhile, fans can also get the live score, scorecard and commentary details of Nepal vs Singapore on the LatestLY website by clicking here.

The match no 10 of ACC Eastern Region 2020 between Hong Kong and Malaysia will be an interesting contest to watch out for. As the winner from that game, will join UAE, Kuwait and Singapore for the main qualifier tournament. Stay tuned with LatestLY for more updates and news from ACC Eastern Region Series 2020.