Pakistan vs England 2020 Live Streaming Online and Telecast: Joe Root and Co are firmly placed at the driver’s seat in on-going Pakistan vs England 3rd Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. At Stumps on Day 2, the visitors were reeling at 24/3 in reply of England’s first-innings score of 583 runs. Pakistan are trailing by 559 runs, and only an extra-ordinary effort will put them back in the hunt. On the other hand, veteran pacer James Anderson is breathing fire with the red cherry and is just four scalps away from becoming the first pacer to reach 600 Test wickets. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of PAK vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3. Pakistan vs England Highlights 3rd Test 2020 Day 2.

Earlier on Day 2, England came out to bat with their overnight score of 332/4 with Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler being the two batsmen on the crease. The two set batsmen continued to torment the opposition bowlers with their breathtaking show. Buttler (152) registered a century after a gap of two years while Zak Crawley (267) converted his maiden hundred into a scintillating double ton. The Three Lions finally declared their innings at 583/8 and invited Pakistan to bat in the final session of the day’s play. The decision proved to be impeccable as the visitors lost three wickets inside 24 runs. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the encounter. Zak Crawley Becomes Third Youngest Batsman to Score a Test Double Century for England.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 3 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

Day 3 of Pakistan vs England third Test match will take place on August 23, 2020 (Sunday). The PAK vs ENG 3rd Test is being played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. Day 3 will start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time Time) and 03:00 pm PST.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 3 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels)

Fans can live telecast Pakistan vs England match on Sony Sports channels. In India, the match will be live on Sony Six and Sony SIX HD channels. Fans in Pakistan can catch the PAK vs ENG Day 3 live on PTV Sports channel.

Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Match Day 3 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Pakistan and England cricket fans can also follow live action of Day 3 of the third Test on Online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match on its app as well as on the website. JIO subscribers can also follow live action on JIO TV while Airtel TV will also be live streaming the game. Pakistan fans can catch the live action fo PAK vs ENG third Test match on the mobile application of PTV Sports.

Rain delayed the play on Day 2. Fortunately, however, the weather is expected to be cricket-friendly in the upcoming day. England, who are already 1-0 in the series, will try to strengthen their grip over the match while Pakistan will to put their best foot forward to defy the odds and make a comeback in the do-or-die encounter.

