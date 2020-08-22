Zak Crawley continued to frustrate Pakistan bowlers with his sturdy batting as he notched his maiden double century in Tests. The right-hander also became the third-youngest England batsman to score a Test double century. Crawley is 22 years and 201 days old and joins Sir Leonard Hutton (22y 060d) and David Gower (22y 103d) on the list. On day one of the third and final Test match at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Crawley registered his first century in Tests and eventually converted it into the second hundred on day two. Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020 Day 2.

Apart from Crawley, Jos Buttler reached the three-figure mark as well, and the duo registered the highest fifth-wicket partnership for England in Tests. Crawley and Buttler went past Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig’s 254 against India at Mumbai in 1972/73. Jos Buttler Scores Test Century After Two Years, Netizens Hail the England Wicket-Keeper Batsman for His Brilliant Knock Against Pakistan.

The duo batted with supremacy and took England’s total past 400 as the home side took further control on day two of the Test. England won the first Test after Buttler and Chris Woakes’ heroics with the bat. The second Test was drawn as rain washed away the majority of the play. England apparently leads the series 1-0 as third and final Test is being played.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 22, 2020 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).