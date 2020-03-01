Live Cricket Streaming of South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of SA W vs PAK W on TV and Online

Pakistan Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa will be locking horns with Pakistan in the match 15 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The match will be played on March 1 (Sunday) at the Sydney Showground Stadium. Stakes will be very high for both the sides in the game as a victory for the Proteas side could confirm their berth in the semi-finals of the tournament. On the other hand, if Pakistan lose this match, they will heavily have to depend upon the result of other matches in order to see themselves in playoffs. Meanwhile, if you are looking at the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of SA-W vs PAK-W match, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

Speaking of performances of both the teams in the ongoing tournament, The Dane van Niekerk- led side has won both the matches they played and are at the pinnacle of the Group B points table. Opener Lizelle Lee and pacer Shabnim Ismail have been the standout performers for them. On the other hand, Bismaf Mahroof started the tournament with a win over West Indies but lost to England in their second game and are currently placed at the fourth position. Paced Diana Beg and batswoman Aliya Riaz have looked in good knick for them.

South Africa W vs Pakistan W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Match 15 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time on March 1, 2020 (Sunday).

South Africa W vs Pakistan W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

The South Africa vs Pakistan encounter in Women’s T2I World Cup will be live telecast on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster for 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India. Fans can catch the live action of SA W vs PAK W match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

South Africa W vs Pakistan W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 11 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans of both teams can also watch the South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women match live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the game for online fans in India. They can also visit the hotstar.com page and live stream the SA W vs PAK W match and all other matches from 2020 T20I World Cup.

Going by the recent form of both the teams, South Africa are the clear favourites to win the encounter. However, momentum can shift very quickly in this format of the game and the Women in Green will fancy their chances of clinching the encounter.