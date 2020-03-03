Live Cricket Streaming of Thailand vs Hong Kong, T20 2020 Online: Watch Free Live Telecast of ACC Eastern Region Series THA vs HK Match

Hong Kong National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter / Cricket Hong Kong)

Thailand will face Hong Kong in match six of ACC Eastern Region T20 Series 2020 tournament. Thailand are still searching for their first win in the tournament and will be eager to end the horrid run with a victory in the upcoming match. Thailand have played two and lost both while Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs in the only match they have played in the tournament. Thailand were beaten by Singapore and Malaysia in their opening two matches. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and live scores for Thailand vs Hong Kong, ACC Eastern Region T20 match, please scroll down for all information. Thailand Vs Hong Kong, Cricket Score 6th T20 Match.

Asked to bat first, Hong Kong posted 154/6 in 20 overs with Nizakat Khan top-scoring for Hong Kong before Haroon Arshad’s five-wicket haul and a three-fer from Aftab Hussain helped bundle Nepal for 11 runs to hand Hong Kong a 43-run win. Thailand, on the other, lost their first match of the tournament by 43 runs before being defeated by Malaysia by eight wickets. They have failed to cross the 100-run mark in both the matches that they have played.

When to Watch Thailand vs Hong Kong ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Thailand vs Hong Kong T20 match in ACC Eastern Region T20 Series will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on March 02, 2020 (Tuesday). The THA vs HK match is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 01:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Thailand vs Hong Kong, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match? TV Channel and Broadcast Details

ACC Eastern Region T20 Series will unfortunately not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcaster available for the ACC Eastern Region T2O Series in India. Fans can, however, follow live action of Thailand vs Hong Kong T20 match on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Thailand vs Hong Kong, ACC Eastern Region T20 Match?

Fans of both teams and cricket fans interested in watching the match can follow live-action of Thailand vs Hong Kong 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20 series on the official YouTube channel of the Asian Cricket Council. The live streaming of THA vs HK match will also be available on the official FanCode mobile app. Meanwhile, fans can also follow LatestLY for the live score updates of and ball-by-ball commentary for Thailand vs Hong Kong T20 match.

Thailand will be hoping to bounce back and end their two-match losing streak in the ACC Eastern Region T20 Series. Hong Kong, on the other, are bubbling with confidence after the assuring victory over hot favourite Nepal and will be eager to win more.