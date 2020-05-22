Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers: Get Free Telecast Details of DVE vs FCS With Match Time in India

Cricket (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Dark View Explorers will face Fort Charlotte Strikers in match three of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The Vincy Premier T10 League is the latest competitive cricket tournament to start after almost two months of no live cricketing action due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis. The Vincy Premier T10 League, hosted by St Vincent and Grenadines Islands, is also the first cricketing event to be held in a full-time cricket playing nation and will comprise of several players who have played for the West Indies national team like Kesrick Williams and Sunil Ambris. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other match details for the DVE vs FCS encounter. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Lindon James is the marquee player for the Dark View Explorers while Keron Cottoy is the marquee player for the Fort Charlotte Strikers. Both the players are experienced campaigners in the Caribbean domestic circuit and will be eager to lead their teams to a victory in their first game of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 tournament. This is the first edition of the tournament and involves six teams. All teams will face each other twice each with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals.

When to Watch for Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers clash in Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. This will be the third match of the tournament and will take place on May 22, 2020 (Friday). The clash is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 12:30 pm local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly there are no official broadcasters available in India for the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 hence fans will not be able to live telecast the Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match on television sets. But they always catch the live-action of the encounter on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

FanCode will be live streaming the Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers match for fans in India. Viewers can either download the FanCode app or watch live action on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can enjoy the live action of 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League on SportsMax.

Squads:

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.