Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers: Get Free Telecast Details of DVE vs LSH With Match Time in India

Dark View Explorers will lock horns with La Soufriere Hikers in the 4th match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played on Saturday (May 23) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. Both the sides have won their opening games in the tournament and will aim to extend their winning run. It was the bowlers of both the teams who came in their first game which helped the two sides come on top. So, one can really expect the upcoming encounter to go right down to the wire.

The tournament in the Caribbean islands is one of those cricket series which are being played after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, fans of the game from all around the world will have an eye on the tournaments and the sides should also leave no stones unturned to leave a mark. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the DVE vs LSH match.

When to Watch for Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Dark View Explorers and La Soufriere Hikers will lock horns in the fourth match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 23, 2020 (Saturday). The clash is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 8:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to live telecast the Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match on their television sets as there are no official broadcasters for the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 in India. Nevertheless, they can always catch the live-action of the encounter on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

FanCode will be live streaming the Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match for fans in India. Viewers can either download the FanCode app or watch live action on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can enjoy the live action of 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League on SportsMax.

Squads:

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Kody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javid Williams, Denson Hoyte.

La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Brown, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilran Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.