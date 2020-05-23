Live Cricket Streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers: Get Free Telecast Details of FCS vs SPB With Match Time in India

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The fifth match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 will see Fort Charlotte Strikers taking on the Salt Pond Breakers. The clash will be played on Saturday (May 23) at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent. The Breakers clinched a three-wicket victory in their opening game against Grenadines Divers and will step into the forthcoming encounter with a lot of confidence. On the other hand, the Strikers faced an eight-wicket defeat in their first match and will aim to open their account in this game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other broadcast details of FCS vs SPB match. Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings in IST and Time Table of VPL 2020.

Sunil Ambris is the marquee player of the Breaker as his experience in international cricket must benefit his side throughout the tournament. On the other hand, the Strikers will count on Keron Cottoy who is a popular name in the Caribbean domestic circuit and will have the onus to guide his side home. VPL 2020 is one of those cricket tournaments which are being held after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Now, let’s look at the live streaming and other details of the match.

When to Watch for Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League (Know Date & Time Details)

Fort Charlotte Strikers and Salt Pond Breakers will lock horns in the fifth match of the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The encounter will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent on May 23, 2020 (Saturday). The clash is scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:30 am local time.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there are no official broadcasters of the Vincy Premier T10 League in India, hence will not be able to catch the live action of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers match on TV. However, fans can still catch the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Vincy Premier T10 League?

FanCode will be live streaming the Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers match for fans in India. Viewers can either download the FanCode app or watch live action on the FanCode website. Fans in the Caribbean can enjoy the live action of 2020 Vincy Premier T10 League on SportsMax.

Squads:

Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris (Marquee), Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benninton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christoy John, Urnel Thomas.

Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams.