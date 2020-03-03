Live Cricket Streaming of West Indies Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of WI W vs SA W on TV and Online

West Indies Women Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

In the last group stage match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020, West Indies and South Africa women's team's lock horns. South Africa have already qualified for the semi-final and now will look to set things in order before the all-important clash. Meanwhile, if you are searching for West Indies vs South Africa women's T20 live streaming online, then scroll down for all the details. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table.

South Africa are currently placed on the second spot on the points table. A victory in this fixture will take them past England, and that means they will then face hosts Australia in the semis. If South Africa lose this match, they will have to face India in semis then.

West Indies W vs South Africa W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 20 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

West Indies Women's vs South Africa Women's match in Group B will start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 03:00 pm local time. The match will be played on March 03, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney.

West Indies W vs South Africa W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 20 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020 and will bring the live coverage of all 48 matches. So, fans can watch the free live telecast of West Indies Women's vs South Africa Women's match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

West Indies W vs South Africa W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Match 20 Free Live Streaming Online

Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star India, will provide viewers with the live streaming option to catch ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2020. Fans can catch the live action of West Indies Women's vs South Africa Women's match on the app as well as the website of Hotstar.

West Indies, on the other hand, are already out of semis contention and would now want to end their campaign on a high. Windies' lone victory came against minnows Thailand as they lost to Pakistan and England.