Indian Premier League is one of the most exciting if not the most exciting domestic Twenty 20 league around the world. The cash-rich league has played a huge role in the ever-growing popularity of the shorter format in recent years and most of it comes down to the entertaining cricket on display. Several superstars of the sport have played in the competition and before IPL 2020 kicks off on September 19, we take a look at the five biggest sixes in the tournament’ history. Best Catches in IPL History: Kieron Pollard’s One-Handed Take, AB de Villiers' Gravity-Defying Catch and Other Top Catches in Indian Premier League (Watch Videos).

Indian Premier League 2020 was initially planned to take place in March 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the cash-rich league was shifted to UAE after lockdown restrictions were eased in several countries and will start with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Most Successful Captains in IPL History: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma? Listing Out Top Skippers in Indian Premier League.

The competition will once again host several superstars of the cricketing world and they will be eager to make their mark. But before the latest edition of the cash-rich league begins, we take a look at some of the longest sixes in IPL history.

Albie Morkel (125m) vs Deccan Chargers

The former Chennai Super Kings batsman holds the record for the longest six in IPL history and it came in the inaugural edition. The South African smashed Pragyan Ojha of Deccan Chargers over cow corner to register the competitions biggest six till date.

Praveen Kumar (124m) vs Mumbai Indians

This is probably the most shocking entry on the list. Praveen Kumar is capable of hitting an odd ball out of the park but many would expect him to be second in the longest sixes list. Playing for Kings XI Punjab, the Indian bowler hit the six against tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Lasith Malinga.

Adam Gilchrist (122m) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The former Australian batsman has hit the third-longest six in IPL history. The wicket-keeper batsman is known for his big-hitting and his entry doesn’t come as a surprise to many. For Kings XI Punjab, Gilchrist smashed RCB bowler Charl Langeveldt over mid-wicket.

Robin Uthappa (120m) vs Chennai Super Kings

Robin Uthappa is a veteran of the age and has made a name for himself for his explosive batting. The cricketer is 11th in the list of most sixes in IPL also makes it into the longest sixes list. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Uthappa hit an enormous six in a game against Chennai Super Kings.

Ross Taylor (119m) vs Chennai Super Kings

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kiwi cricketer took on national team compatriot Jacob Oram, who played for Chennai Super Kings. This massive six by the New Zealand batsman came in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League.

