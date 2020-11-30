The fifth match of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 will see Dambulla Viiking going head to head with Jaffna Stallions. The encounter takes place at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on Monday (November 30). Both teams have made a winning start to their respective campaign and will like to extend their streak. Dasun Shanaka-led Viiking defeated Kandy Tuskers by four runs in their first game. On the other hand, Jaffna Stallions registered a stunning eight-wicket win over Galle Gladiators in their first game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of DV vs JS clash. LPL 2020 Schedule, Time Table for PDF Download Online.

With both teams possessing strong line-ups, predicting favourites for the game isn’t an easy call. South African pacer Duanne Olivier shone for Stallions in the first game with a four-wicket haul. Mantle in the batting department was handled by Avishka Fernando who scored 92 runs. Coming to Viiking, all-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Samit Patel shone with the bat while Anwar Ali did a decent job with the ball. As the exciting encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the live streaming information for the game.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Dambulla Viiking vs Jaffna Stallions match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the DV vs JS LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Jaffna Stallions: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores(w), Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Binura Fernando, Johnson Charles, Usman Shinwari, Charith Asalanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwanidu Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan

Dambulla Viiking: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Oshada Fernando, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka(c), Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali, Lahiru Kumara, Sudeep Tyagi, Paul Stirling, Samiullah Shinwari, Aftab Alam, Angelo Perera, Pulina Tharanga, Kasun Rajitha, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Sachindu Colombage

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).