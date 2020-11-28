Colombo Kings will hope to extend its momentum and record consecutive wins in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 when they play Galle Gladiators in match 4 of LPL 2020. Colombo Kings beat Kandy Tuskers in super over on the opening night of this season while Galle Gladiators failed to defend 175 and lost to Jaffna Stallions by eight wickets in their first match. Shahid Afridi’s side will want to start winning. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for the Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 match should scroll down for all information. LPL 2020 Schedule: Lanka Premier League to Be Staged in Hambantota from November 27 to December 17.

Galle Gladiators captain Afridi smashed a 20-ball half-century and scored 58 in 23 deliveries, which included six massive sixes and three boundaries to help his side post 175 runs on the scoreboard after electing to bat first. But his side fell short to a wonderful 92 from 63 deliveries by Avishka Fernando and faced defeat. Colombo Kings, on the other, defended 16 runs in the super over against Kandy Tuskers to record first points in their tally.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League 2020 in India. So fans can switch to Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of GG vs CK LPL 2020 match.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also watch the Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 clash on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT on Sony Network, will be live streaming the GG vs CK match online for fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the live action on JIO TV.

Colombo Kings Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Thikshila de Silva, Andre Russell, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Manpreet Gony, Dushmantha Chameera, Amila Aponso, Dhammika Prasad, Karim Sadiq, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tharindu Kaushal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake.

Galle Gladiators Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahid Afridi(c), Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Asitha Fernando, Waqas Maqsood, Lakshan Sandakan, Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sahan Arachchige, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Nuwan Thushara, Chanaka Ruwansiri.

