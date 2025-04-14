Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 30th match of the IPL 2025 will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, April 14. The LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lucknow will aim to continue its winning momentum at home. Chennai, on the other hand, will hope to end their five-match losing streak when they face a confident Rishabh Pant-led side. Chennai Super Kings Register Lowest-Ever Total at Chepauk in Indian Premier League, Score 103/9 During CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Lucknow Super Giants are ranked at the fourth spot in the IPL 2025 standings. The franchise has won four games out of six they have played till now. The Rishabh Pant-led side has eight points, and a victory over the five-time champions CSK will put them in a commanding position in the points table. Chennai, on the other hand, is languishing at the bottom of the points table. The Super Kings have lost five consecutive matches. Their only victory came against the Mumbai Indians. This is the first time CSK has lost five consecutive games in the IPL. The five-time champions are searching for a desperate win.

Lucknow Super Giants

Mitchell Marsh missed LSG's previous match due to personal reasons. He is expected to miss the upcoming home game against the Chennai Super Kings. In place of him, captain Rishabh Pant walked out to bat along with Aiden Markram. The Pant-Markram pair might be seen during the LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Nicholas Pooran, who has been in sensational form, will bat at the number three position. David Miller and Abdul Samad will play a crucial role in the middle order. Himmat Singh, who replaced Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI, will feature during the match against CSK. Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, and Akash Deep will be their frontline bowling options.

LSG Playing XI vs GT

Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Players: Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings batting line-up has struggled so far in the Indian Premier League 2025 season. Their regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an elbow injury. In place of him, MS Dhoni has been named as the stand-in captain for the five-time champions. Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Rahul Tripathi will be seen at the top order for the five-time champions. Conway and Rachin have scored fifties, but they have looked scratchy with the bat. Meanwhile, Tripathi is yet to fire with the bat in the IPL 2025.

Chennai's middle-order for the match against the Lucknow Super Giants will see - Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, along with wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni. Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, and Khaleel Ahmed will be their main bowling options for the five-time champions. LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 30.

CSK Likely XI vs LSG

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

