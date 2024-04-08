Yash Thakur sizzled with a brilliant five-wicket haul as Lucknow Super Giants outclassed Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in IPL 2024 on April 7. Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants posted 163/5 and many thought it would not be enough. But Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers came up with a remarkable performance to not only guide the team to a win but also bowl out Gujarat Titans for 130 runs. With this, KL Rahul and his side have registered their third win of the season and are now at number three on the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, things are not looking too good for Gujarat Titans, who have lost their second consecutive match and third overall this season. This was also Lucknow Super Giants' first-ever win over Gujarat Titans. Ravi Bishnoi Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch off His Own Bowling To Dismiss Kane Williamson During LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Batting first, Marcus Stoinis led the charge for Lucknow Super Giants, scoring 58 off 43 balls and it was his effort that helped the home side post 163/5. For Gujarat Titans, Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets each while Rashid Khan picked up one wicket. Defending this total was always going to be tough against a team like Gujarat Titans but Yash Thakur had other plans. While many expected Mayank Yadav to light up the Ekana Stadium with his pace, the young Delhi bowler could bowl just one over where he gave away 13 runs and later, left the field due to a side strain. It was Yash Thakur who raised his hand up and put in a memorable performance. He took the big wickets of Shubman Gill (19), Vijay Shankar (17), Rahul Tewatia (30), Rashid Khan (0) and Noor Ahmad (4) to restrict Gujarat Titans to just 130. He was deservedly named winner of the Man of the Match award. LSG vs GT Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Beat Gujarat Titans By 33 Runs in IPL 2024.

LSG vs GT IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans for the first time in IPL

#Yash Thakur picked up the season's first five-wicket haul

#Quinton de Kock featured in his 100th IPL match

#KL Rahul scored 1000 runs for Lucknow Super Giants

#Marcus Stoinis scored his eighth IPL half-century

Lucknow Super Giants will hope to continue the same way when they host Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 on April 12. Gujarat Titans on the other hand, will face Rajasthan Royals in their next match in IPL 2024 on April 10.

