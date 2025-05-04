Challengers Bengaluru clinched a thrilling two-run win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 on May 3. It was another classic at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, much like how it was last year and it was Yash Dayal once again, who starred in a terrific last over to seal the win for RCB. Earlier, fifties from Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd helped RCB post a daunting 214-run target and CSK were in control for a good part of the run-chase with young Ayush Mhatre leading the way, hitting 94 that came off 48 balls. Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 77 off 45 balls but could not guide CSK past the finish line. With this win, RCB moved to the top of the IPL 2025 points table and have inched closer to a spot in the playoffs. See some memes below. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings by Two Runs in IPL 2025; Virat Kohli, Romario Shepherd, Yash Dayal Help RCB Beat CSK Twice in One Season for the First Time.

RCB Fans To Yash Dayal Today

YASH DAYAL YOU ROCKED THE RCB WORLD YET AGAIN WHEN THINGS WERE DOWN pic.twitter.com/L7AeNnGwpK — arfan (@Im__Arfan) May 3, 2025

Haha

Yash Dayal bowling no-ball to Shivam Dube: pic.twitter.com/8WyoyTN1J4 — RCB Zone (@TheRcbZone) May 3, 2025

Fans Today During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

TODAY’S RCB VS CSK MATCH LITERALLY FELT LIKE THIS I HATE SUPPORTING RCB AND WATCHING THEM PLAY AT CHINNASWAMY SO MUCH IT IS NOT GOOD FOR MY HEALTH 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MiH4yjjQKB — ridz (@filmkirbys) May 3, 2025

Funny

Jay Shah releasing CSK vs RCB in Chinnaswamy season 2 at midnight pic.twitter.com/Bo113BukDv — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) May 3, 2025

Hilarious

5 trophies CSK vs 0 trophy RCB.#RCBvsCSK | • Dhoni | • Yash Dayal pic.twitter.com/09AZp2mz0P — Rajabets 🇮🇳👑 (@rajabetsindia) May 3, 2025

'RCB Fans After Topping IPL 2025 Points Table'

RCB fans Table Top karne ke baad #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/qeBs7Dm2Dv — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 3, 2025

CSK Fans Watching Yash Dayal Dismiss MS Dhoni

CSK fans watching Dayal vs Dhoni Deja Vu pic.twitter.com/1mEYLdM0Gl — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 3, 2025

True!

CSK in IPL 2025 pic.twitter.com/Hc49pZQkTY — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 3, 2025

Deja Vu for Yash Dayal!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)