Lucknow Super Giants face off against Delhi Capitals in match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The LSG vs DC clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 07, 2022 (Thursday) as the teams aim for a win. Ahead of the IPL 2022 clash, we bring you the LSG vs DC betting odds and win predictions. LSG vs DC, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022.

Lucknow Super Giants have made a brilliant start to their IPL journey. After losing their season opener they have recorded back-to-back wins over Sunrisers and Chennai and will be looking to continue that run. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals were beaten last time around by Gujarat Titans and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. LSG vs DC Preview.

LSG vs DC Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Delhi Capitals are the favourites to win the match. Bet365 have put the odds in favour of DC to come away with maximum points from the encounter. DC have the odds of 1.90 slightly in their favour while LSG are a 2.00 underdog.

LSG vs DC Win Predictions

According to Google Predictions, Delhi Capitals are tipped to come away with a win from the encounter. DC have a 53% chance of winning the encounter compared to LSG's 47%. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

