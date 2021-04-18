Chennai Super Kings will be playing their next match against the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Ahead of the game, a few members of the team including Lungi Ngidi and Narayan Jagadeesan were seen playing football. But little did Jagadeesan know that he would end up getting whacked by the South African pacer. So as per the game rules, the players who were a part of the game had to kick the ball. CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 12.

No other body part including the head or the chest was allowed. But Jagdeesan seemed to have forgotten the rule and he ended up using his chest. What happened next is something that we have already mentioned above. Everything just happened in plain humour and the franchisee shared the video of the same on their social media accounts. "Footy session with some Jaggi fun! #WhistlePodu #Yellove @Jagadeesan_200 @NgidiLungi," read the caption of the video.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Chennai Super Kings on their social media account:

Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have met each other 23 times so far in the tournament. Out of this, nine matches are won by the Jaipur-based franchise and the rest are won by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

