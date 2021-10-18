Scotland pulled off a stunning six-run win over Bangladesh in the Round 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Bangladesh who is touted to be the favourite to be favourite for qualifying into the Super 12 round, was left with the blushes. Needless to say that the team was quite upset with the defeat and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah appeared for the press conference. Just when he started responding to the question posed by a journalist, he was interrupted with loud cheers from the fans of team Scotland who was celebrating their win. Bangladesh Captain Mahmudullah Reacts After Six-Run Defeat Against Scotland in T20 World Cup 2021 Group Stage Match.

Mahmudullah looked visibly upset about the same and he waited for the players to finish their celebrations. Only after the loud cheers ended, the Bangaleshi captain started talking again. Scotland Cricket shared the video of the incident on social media and apologised to the Bangladeshi captain saying, "Sorry we will keep it down next time." They also hailed the Mahmudullh for is composure during the incident. Check out the video below.

Video:

Sorry we will keep it down next time 😬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WRPQF9fK7W — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 18, 2021

The Bangladeshi captain was quite frustrated with the result already. Furthermore, he went on to say that the team will have to do better with the bat. "I think Mushfiqur [Rahim] and Shakib [Al Hasan] made some recovery but in the middle [overs], we didn't bat well even though it was on a good wicket. We made more mistakes," he said. Bangladesh will next take on Oman on October 19, 2021.

