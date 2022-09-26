Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings will face off against each other in match 8 of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The clash will be played at the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on September 26, 2022 (Monday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated.

Both teams haven't had the best of starts to the campaign and will be looking to gain some momentum before the final stretch of fixtures. Bhilwara Kings have won just one of their three fixtures so far in the series while Manipal Tigers are yet to register a win.

When Is Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on September 26, 2022 (Monday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2/2 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi to watch the live telecast of the Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

