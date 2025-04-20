MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar engaged in a bit of a heartwarming banter in Mumbai ahead of the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match. Once teammates at Chennai Super Kings, the two players shared a light-hearted moment at the Wankhede Stadium. The video of their interaction went viral on social media, where Deepak Chahar appeared to tease MS Dhoni. And the Chennai Super Kings captain then took up a bat and jokingly threatened to hit him with it. The two players were then seen chatting. Chennai Super Kings came out on top against Mumbai Indians the last time these two teams faced each other in IPL 2025. Lionel Messi and MS Dhoni Do Football Toe Bounce Trick in 'Ultimate Collab' for This Promotional Video.

MS Dhoni Jokingly Threatens to Hit Deepak Chahar

