In match number 20 of the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) will host yet another struggling side of the tournament – Delhi Capitals (DC). Although the Capitals have registered one win in four matches, Mumbai Indians are still searching for their first point this season. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides are struggling to get into a rhythm at the moment in IPL 2024. IPL 2024: Should English All-rounder Will Jacks Make His Debut with RCB in RR Clash?.

In their recent matches, DC faced a massive loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they failed to chase a mammoth 273-run target and fell short by 106 runs. This not only affected their position in the IPL 2024 points table but their net run rate also. The team stands ninth in the points table. As for Mumbai Indians, the side played three and lost three matches so far this season. The five-time champions conceded a record 277 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad and lost the latest match by six wickets in just 15.2 overs. This put the side at the bottom of the points table with a – 1.432 net run rate.

Mumbai Weather Report

Mumbai Indians will play an afternoon match against Delhi Capitals, which may allow humid weather to affect match conditions. The sky will be clear during the day and night. The chance of rain is 2% during the day and 5% at night. The humidity will be 42% in the day and 64% at night. MI vs DC IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 20 in Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium is considered a high-scoring ground that favours the seamers early in the innings. The Mumbai vs Delhi match will be only the second game of the IPL 2024 season at the venue, and pacers are again expected to get help from the pitch.

