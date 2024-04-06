The IPL 2024 has already showed up with some tremendously exciting content for the fans. Already the matches have lit up the stage with the competition, intensity and rivalry. In the next match of the IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will host Delhi Capitals at their home in the Wankhede Stadium. Both the sides didn't have the best of starts to the league. While DC has won only one game and lost three, MI are yet to open their account in the competition. Ahead of a mega clash, both sides will look at nothing but a win as a loss in this stage can push their chances for playoffs in further jeopardy. Suryakumar Yadav Back in Mix As Faltering Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Desperate To Arrest Slide in IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians are yet to arrive as an unit in the IPL 2024. They were completely outplayed against SRH and RR after they allowed the first game to slip out of their hands. Either the batting or the bowling has failed to show consistency and that has costed them the match. Instead of a change in personnel, MI are showing signs that they need a solid leadership to restore unity. Suryakumar Yadav is back in the squad and captain Hardik Pandya will hope that his inclusion will give MI the much-needed impetus.

Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings, but in their next game they were completely taken apart by Kolkata Knight Riders, who plundered them for the second highest total in the IPL history of 272. A crushing 106-run defeat has pushed the Rishabh Pant-led side towards questions. A lot of players are not being used properly and some of the expensive buys from auction like Kumar Kushagra are warming the bench. DC has been suffering from injury woes as well with Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav dealing with fitness issues. The positive has been Pant's form with the bat and DC will hope that it will only get better and turn things around for them.

MI vs DC Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of 33 times in which MI has won 18 matches and DC has won 15 matches. No matches have ended up in a no-result contest.

MI vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Jasprit Bumrah Suryakumar Yadav Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant David Warner Tristan Stubbs

MI vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the batters Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed and also how Rishabh Pant fares against Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs DC IPL 2024 Match Number 20 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The match will start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST. Hardik Pandya Offers Prayers at Somnath Temple: Watch Video of Mumbai Indians' Captain at Gujarat's Famous Lord Shiva Temple.

MI vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the MI vs DC match 20 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the MI vs DC IPL 2024 match 20 free live streaming in India.

MI vs DC Match Number 20 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka.

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C and Wk), Tristan Stubbs, Abisek Porel, Axar Patel, Rasikh Dar, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

