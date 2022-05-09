Mumbai Indian, the record IPL winning franchisees, lost on the chance to make it to the playoffs with a string of poor performances in the opening half of the campaign. They have won two games on the bounce to bring some smiles on the faces of their fans and will be looking to continue their winning run against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 09, 2022 at 07:30 PM IST. The loss of core players in the auction is touted as the reason for MI’s shambolic display this season but all is not lost as the team can look to build on some long term strategy. Opponents Kolkata Knight Riders have been poor as well and languish at 9th in the points table. With four defeats in their last five matches, the team is struggling for any sort of momentum. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma both got some runs for Mumbai Indians which was a positive for the team after what has been a pretty torrid time for the duo. Their ability to play freely in the powerplays determines the way their innings will shape up. Keiron Pollard has not contributed much with the bat and his bowling too has not paid much dividends but his position in the team is not in danger yet.

Kolkata Knight Riders has made several alteration in the team composition which has largely backfired. They were four down for just 25 runs on board against Lucknow and their top order was exposed yet again. Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer are big guns of this team but their performances have not justified their billing. The team needs to regroup and must try and reverse the worrying trend against Mumbai.

MI vs KKR Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 56 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the MI vs KKR clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

MI vs KKR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 56 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the MI vs KKR match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the MI vs KKR match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

