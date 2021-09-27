Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the latest round of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 fixtures. The MI vs PBKS clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 28, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams head into the game on the back of opposite results. Meanwhile, fans searching for MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team Prediction can scroll down below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last fixture as they managed to close the points gap between them and the teams above them, ending their two-game losing run. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians are in a slump as they have lost three games on the bounce and need to regain their form if they are to make it into the playoffs. Virat Kohli has a Chat With Ishan Kishan Post RCB vs MI IPL 2021 Match.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – KL Rahul (PBKS), Quinton de Kock (MI) must be the keepers.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (MI), Suryakumar Yadav (MI), Aiden Markram (PBKS) could be the batters.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Krunal Pandya (MI), Fabian Allen (PBKS), Deepak Hooda (PBKS) can be the all-rounders.

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (MI), Mohammed Shami (PBKS), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) can be the bowlers.

KL Rahul (PBKS) can be the captain of your MI vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team while Quinton de Kock (MI) can be selected as the vice-captain.

