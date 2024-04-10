Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Bengaluru faced a defeat in their last game against the Rajasthan Royals. Even after Virat Kohli displayed an amazing batting performance and scored a century, the bowlers of RCB weren't able to restrict RR batters from scoring the runs. The same case has been seen in previous matches RCB played in, the bowling somehow needs an improvement which will eventually help them to restrict some runs scored by the opponents. MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Indian Premier League Season 17 Match 25 in Mumbai.

MI will be coming in after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 29 runs in a high-scoring clash. After all this time the batting lineup of MI scored a good amount of runs while being calm and composed. Romario Shepherd came in to give a blistering finish to MI which was much needed. The bowling brilliance of Gerald Coetzee and Jasprit Bumrah helped MI take wickets and restricted DC's batting lineup from scoring runs. Kholi Cut! Virat Kohli and RCB Fan With Funky Hairstyle Becomes a New Meme Material, Video Goes Viral.

Mumbai Weather Report

Expected Weather in Mumbai at the Time of MI vs RCB Match-25 Source; Accuweather)

The weather during the IPL 2024 clash between MI and RCB in Mumbai will be clear and sunny. There are no chances of rainfall during the match and can be considered as good news for fans. The temperature will vary between 26-32 degrees Celcius.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch here is always considered a good one for batsmen with its bouncy and carry characteristic. Seamers should be considered more on this patch rather than the spinners as it will give advantage to change the length quickly with two bouncers per over rule. Out of 111 IPL matches played in this ground 60 of them have been won by the teams chasing and 51 by the teams batting first.

