Mumbai Indians take on Rajasthan Royals in their second Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match. MI lost their opening game of the season against Delhi Capitals , while Rajasthan Royals were all heroic as they clinched their first victory of IPL 2022 by a commendable batting and brilliant bowling display. Here let's look at some players who could make the difference and are must picks in your Dream11 team selection. Dream11 is one of the popular fantasy games and has become quite popular among its users as it allows them to earn real cash, and a great way to do that is by picking the right fantasy playing XI. So here are some players you must-have in your MI vs RR IPL 2022 Dream11 Team. MI vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 9.

MI vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Sanju Samson (RR)

He played the captain's innings by scoring 55 off 27 balls to help his side post a commendable total of 210 runs at MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. His effortless captaincy on-field was reflected through RR bowlers as they restricted SRH 149/7.

MI vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Yuzvendra Chahal made the life of Sunrisers Hyderabad difficult with his splendid spell of 3/22. He took the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd to reach to his 250 wickets in T20. He will be the player to watch out for when RR plays MI in the next game. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

MI vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Ishan Kishan (MI)

Though Mumbai Indians couldn't win against DC due to a lack of competitive bowling display, some batters, specially Ishan Kishan, played their heart out to post a defendable total. Ishan contributed 81 runs out of 177. He surely is among the top picks for MI in the next game of IPL 2022.

MI vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Basil Thampi (MI)

In the game against Delhi Capitals, Basil Thampi was the top bowler for Mumbai Indians. He took three wickets in his four overs and gave away 35 runs, though in vain. The bowler will be essential to MI once again as they play their next game.

MI vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jos Buttler (RR)

Jos, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, provided Rajasthan Royals with a firm star against SRH. Jos added valuable 35 off 28 balls. His opening pair with Jaiswal will be key to RR as they play MI on Saturday.

