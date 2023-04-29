In match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Mumbai Indians (CSK) face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on April 30, 2023, Sunday. The match between Mumbai and Rajasthan starts at 7.30 PM and the toss is at 7PM. Coming to the match preview for both teams, let us look how the two teams fare before the match gets underway. IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Lauds RR Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Match-Winning Knock Against CSK.

On one hand, Mumbai Indians are struggling in this year’s IPL with the Rohit Sharma-led team is languishing at the bottom-half of the table with six points after managing to triumph in just three games out of the seven games that they have played. The five-time IPL winners recently suffered another defeat as they went down to Gujarat Titans (GT). Bowling first, Mumbai bowlers failed to restrict Gujarat to a below-par score as they amassed a competitive 207 runs on board after some beautiful knocks from batters, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar and David Miller. Gujarat bowlers, the trio of Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, and, Rashid Khan forged a formidable bowling partnership that totally demolished Mumbai’s batting-order as they faltered at 152. With this loss, Mumbai registered their fourth defeat of the season. For Mumbai, this game is a perfect chance to get back to winning ways and keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive.

For Rajasthan, their IPL 2023 campaign seems to be on the right track. The Sanju Samson-led unit recently recorded their fifth win of the season when they beat Chennai Super Kings in their last match. Batting first, Rajasthan propelled to a big score of 202, thanks to some brilliant knocks from batters Yashasvi Jaiswal (77) and Dhruv Jurel (34). Having to defend 203, spinner Adam Zampa (3-fer) showed his class along with contributions from other bowlers that helped Rajasthan restrict Chennai to 170 despite fighting knocks from batters Ruturaj Gaikwad (47) and Shivam Dubey (52). With the win, Rajasthan solidified their position on top of the table and boosted their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Rajasthan will be looking to carry on their winning run and boost their playoff qualification case. Given the kind of form and performance in their previous game, Rajasthan should have it easy in their upcoming match when they take on Mumbai. MS Dhoni Angry! 'Captain Cool' Turns 'Captain Hot' As CSK Captain Loses Cool During IPL 2023 Match Against RR, Fans React.

MI vs RR Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Mumbai and Rajasthan have played against each other 27 times with Mumbai winning on 14 occasions while Punjab winning on 12 occasions with the remainder ending in a no result.

MI vs RR Match Number 42 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Tilak Varma (MI)

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Piyush Chawla (MI)

Jos Buttler (RR)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

MI vs RR Match Number 42 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The MI vs RR IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium, in Mumbai, on April 30 (Sunday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

MI vs RR Match Number 42 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the MI vs RR Match Number 42 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the MI vs RR Match Number 42 in India. MS Dhoni Hits 'Bullseye' As He Runs Out Dhruv Jurel With Direct Hit During RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

MI vs RR Match Number 42 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2023 01:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).