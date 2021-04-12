Virender Sehwag has taken an indirect jibe at Manish Pandey in his latest tweet on social media after Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Kolkata Knight Riders last night at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Orange Army lost the game by a narrow margin of 10 runs. Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow both scored the fifties but that couldn't help SRH win the game as they fell short by 10 runs. Thus Sehwag felt that the batsmen should accelerate their innings at a given time and this will help the power-hitters in the latter part of the game. IPL 2021, SRH vs KKR: We Failed to Execute Plans While Bowling, Says David Warner.

"Teams that will have stat padding batsmen end up batting long overs without changing gears quickly will struggle. Depriving hitters and finishers by leaving very less balls and making it very difficult. Happened last year, and such teams will struggle always," he wrote on social media. The tweet seemed to be an indirect jibe at the Pandey. Talking about the game, the Orange Army went onto lose wickets at the start of the innings.

Now, let's have a look at the tweet by Sehwag on social media.

Teams that will have stat padding batsmen end up batting long overs without changing gears quickly will struggle. Depriving hitters and finishers by leaving very less balls and making it very difficult. Happened last year, and such teams will struggle always #IPL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 11, 2021

Team Kolkata Knight Riders scored 187 in the first innings with Nitish Rana scoring 80 runs and Rahul Tripathi scoring 53 runs from 29 balls. In response, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha both scored 7 and 3 runs respectively.

