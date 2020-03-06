Mitchell Starc to Leave South Africa Tour to Cheer for His Wife Alyssa Healy in Australia vs India ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final at MCG

Mitchell Starc. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Melbourne, March 6: Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has decided to cut short his South Africa tour with the team and travel back home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in action as Australia eves take on India in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup at the MCG on Sunday.

Australia are 0-2 down in the three-match series, and in the absence of Starc, one of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson could earn a spot in the XI.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion," Australia coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

"It is something we have been talking about for a while and, given Mitch has had a considerable workload in all three formats this summer, his heading home a couple of days ahead of the rest of the squad means he will have a chance to refresh ahead of our home and away one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals against New Zealand that will wrap up our season.

"We have plenty of fast bowling options with us here in South Africa with Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson all sitting out our previous match in Bloemfontein, and Mitch's absence will offer one of them an opportunity to impress in Saturday's match."

Australia on Thursday rode skipper Meg Lanning's run-a-ball 49 to script a five-run victory against South Africa via D/L method in a rain-curtailed semi-final clash and will now face India in the final.