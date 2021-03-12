Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman and second overall to score 10000 runs in international cricket. Raj, 38, reached the landmark during the India women vs South Africa women 3rd ODI match becoming only the second women’s cricketer after England’s Charlotte Edwards to record the feat. Raj completed the milestone in her 311th international match playing two matches more than Edwards, who finished her career with 10,273 runs from 309 matches. Raj was out shortly after reaching the milestone. Rajasthan Royals Ask Fans to Name The Best Player in 2025, Ravindra Jadeja Has an Interesting Reply (See Post).

She achieved the feat with a boundary against Anne Bosch in the penultimate delivery of the 28th over. Raj flicked the full ball on her pads down to square leg to complete the milestone, having started the match 35 runs behind. But her joy didn’t last long as Raj was out in the very next ball after playing a full toss straight to Mignon Du Perez at mid-wicket. MS Dhoni Fires Warning to Opponents Ahead of IPL 2021, Hits a Massive Six During CSK Practice Session (See Pic).

Raj has played 211 ODIs, 89 T20Is and 10 Test matches for India and has now scored 10,001 runs in international cricket. Most of those runs have come in the WODIs where she is the all-time leading run-scorer with 6974 runs. Raj has also scored 2364 runs in the WT20Is and 663 runs in 10 Test matches. She is now 272 runs behind Edwards, who leads the most international runs in women's cricket list.

Mithali Raj First Indian to 10000 International Runs

She also beat Edwards, last Tuesday, to become the most capped international cricketer in women’s history. Edwards, who represented England in 23 Tests, 191 WODIs and 95 WT20Is, made 309 international appearances. A record Mithali broke when she stepped out for the toss during the second match of this series.

Before her dismissal in the third WODI, Mithali had stitched two fifty-plus stands to rescue India’s innings after they had lost Jemimah Rodrigues in just the second ball of the match. Rodrigues was out for a two-ball duck but Mithali and Smriti Mandhana shared a 64-run partnership to give India a good start. After Mandhana was out, Mithali was once again involved in a 77-run stand with Punam Raut before being dismissed for 36.

