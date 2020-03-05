Mithali Raj Plays Cricket in Saree for a Promotional Campaign Ahead of Women’s Day 2020, Watch Video

Mithali playing cricket in a saree (Photo Credits: @mastercardindia/Twitter)

Mithali Raj donned a saree for a promotional campaign ahead of the women's day 2020. But what makes it interesting is that, the former Indian women's T20I captain played cricket while donning the saree. On Sunday, March 08, International Women's Day will be celebrated. The video was shared by Mastercard India on Twitter. Mithali can be seen playing a range of strokes while sporting full cricket gear. The video was shared after India women's team under Harmanpreet Kaur qualified for their first-ever T20 World Cup final. Harmanpreet Kaur All Set to Become First Cricketer to Captain a Team in World Cup Final on Birthday As India Qualifies for ICC T20 WC 2020 Grand Finale.

India's match against England was washed-out, and by virtue of finishing as group toppers, the Women in Blue qualified for the final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. The Harmanpreet-led side won four out of four matches to stay unbeaten throughout the first round.

Meanwhile, Mastercard India congratulated Indian women's cricket team while posting the video of Mithali playing cricket in saree and wrote "Congratulations to the Women's Cricket Team of #India on reaching the T20 World Cup finals! We are proud of you and wish you the very best for the finals!" Virat Kohli Wishes Indian Women's Team 'All The Luck' for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Final: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman Also Congratulate Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

Here's the video of Mithali playing cricket in saree

Congratulations to the Women's Cricket Team of #India on reaching the T20 World Cup finals! We are proud of you and wish you the very best for the finals! 🇮🇳 #MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree @BCCIWomen @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/QFlJk6IdPu — Mastercard India (@mastercardindia) March 5, 2020

Mithali last year retired from T20Is to focus on preparations for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021. In her 89 matches for India, Mithali scored 2364 runs including 17 half-centuries. The senior cricketer also captained India in 32 T20Is.