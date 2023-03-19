In a revolutionary step for cricket, the USA is all set to host their first T20 league, Major League Cricket (MLC). The inaugural edition of MLC will take place between July 13-30 in 2023. Six teams (San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders, Seattle Orcas, Washington Freedom, MI New York, Texas) will be taking part in the inaugural season. Multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners have already invested in Major League Cricket and bought their own teams, including the Kolkata Knight Riders (Los Angeles), Chennai Super Kings (Texas), Mumbai Indians (New York) and Delhi Capitals (Seattle). Now ahead of the inaugural season, a draft will take place at the Space Center Houston, located at the NASA Johnson Space Center on Sunday, March 19 (Monday, March 20 in IST). CSK Acquires Texas Franchise in USA's Major League Cricket T20 Tournament.

Teams are needed to build a squad of 15-18 players for MLC 2023. They can sign 9 overseas players and will have to take at least 6 domestic players. The overseas players will be directly signed by the franchises. Earlier a draw took place on March 13 to set the order of the draft for domestic players. According to this draw, Seattle Orcas will be the first team to pick. They will be followed by Washington Freedom, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Los Angeles Knight Riders and Texas MLC Team. The draft will be conducted through a 'snake order', meaning the team that picks last in the first round will be able to pick first in the second round. There will be nine rounds in this draft. The final round will consist of only u-23 players.

When And At What Time MLC 2023 Draft Event Will Start?

The draft for the inaugural season of Major League Cricket 2023 is scheduled to take place at the Space Center Houston, located at the NASA Johnson Space Center on Sunday, March 19 (Monday, March 20 in IST). The event will start at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast MLC 2023 Draft Event In India?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights of MLC. Fans in India will be able to watch the draft of MLC 2023 live on Sports18 channels. Major League Cricket: Draft of Inaugural Edition of USA's T20 Tournament to Take Place in Houston.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming Of the MLC 2023 Draft Event?

The broadcasting rights of MLC 2023 are with the Viacom18 network. Interested fans can watch the free live streaming on the JioCinema app and website.

