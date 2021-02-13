Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was seen offering prayers during drinks break in the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. While players gathered for drinks break during Pakistan’s innings, Rizwan was spotted offering Maghrib prayers (fourth prayer of the day) with his batting pads on. The pictures and videos of Rizwan offering Namaz was shared across social media and it apparently went viral. Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: Get PAK vs SA Cricket Match Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details on PTV Sports.

Rizwan has had a good series with the bat against South Africa. After his century in the first T20I, the wicketkeeper batsman scored valuable 51 off 41 balls as he helped Pakistan set South Africa a target of 145. The right-handed batsman slammed six fours and a six during his knock. Iqbal Abdullah Reveals Maulvi Was Allowed in the Uttarakhand Dressing Room by Team Manager, Says ‘Wasim Jaffer Never Tied to Communalise The Team’.

Here’s the Video of Rizwan Offering Namaz

Muhammad Rizwan offering Maghrib prayer during drinks break in live match!!!#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/jJDPU9xD1u — Asad Malik (@asad_malik333) February 13, 2021

Here’s the Viral Photo

Mohammad Rizwan offers Maghrib Prayers During Drinks Break at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore 🇵🇰#PAKvSA#Proud pic.twitter.com/6xnziLcknD — 𝑨𝒂𝑸𝒊𝒃 𝒀𝒐𝒖𝒔𝒖𝒇 (@AaqiYousuf10) February 13, 2021

Another Pic

بلےباز MohammadRizwan نے میچ میں وقفے کے دوران نمازِ مغرب گراؤنڈ میں ہی ادا کی۔ جب انسان با وضو ہو کر میدان میں اُترے گا تو اللّٰہ پاک اپنے بندے کو کامیابی سے کیوں نہیں نوازیں گے!♥️ #PAKvSA#PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/5ehi8Y2R5f — Dilshad (@Dilshad63982217) February 13, 2021

Apart from Rizwan, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf played a cameo of 12 balls and scored unbeaten 30. He provided his side with a much-needed impetus towards the end and hit two fours and as many sixes during his stay. At the time of filling this report, South Africa were 98 for two in 11 overs.

