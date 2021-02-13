Pakistan and South Africa meet in the second T20 International (T20I) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0 after having won the first T20I by three runs. So far, South Africa have failed to register a win on this tour. Meanwhile, if you are looking for PAK vs SA live streaming online and free live telecast, then continue reading. PAK vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021.

It is a must-win game for South Africa as they trail in the series by 0-1. To stay alive in the. Three-game series, it is important that the visitors put up a winning show. The South African side is without seniorplayiers like Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada and others.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I encounter will be played on February 13 (Saturday). The match will be held at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore and it is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021 in India?

In India, fans can watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021 in India. So fans can watch the game live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels on their television.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online

Fans can also catch the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd T20I match online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the clash online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also catch the match live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

