Mohammad Rizwan is undoubtedly one of the most loved figures in cricket in the modern era. Not just for his prowess with the bat and behind the stumps, Rizwan is also known to be a fighter and a religious person. Remember him bowing down to pray on the field the last India had squared off against Pakistan, at the T20 World Cup last year? Well, in much of a similar incident, the keeper-batter was seen reading the Holy Quran while his teammates were caught up with their phones during the Pakistan team's travel from Amsterdam to Dubai. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Other Indian Stars Catch Up With Injured Shaheen Afridi Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Match (Watch Video)

It is from a screengrab of a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on Twitter, where Rizwan is seeing engrossed deeply in reading the Quran and this was appreciated pretty much by the Twitterverse, who lauded Rizwan for his simplicity.

Watch Viral Video Here:

🛫 Amsterdam to Dubai 🛬 The travel diary of the Pakistan team 🧳#AsiaCup2022 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/GfrFKYhdbM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 23, 2022

Here are some of the reactions by netizens:

'Love for a Reason'

All players were busy in their cell phones while their departure from Netherlands to UAE and @iMRizwanPak was busy in Reciting the Holy Quran. Masha Allah ❤ Love for a reason#PakVsInd pic.twitter.com/up4HZ36jl8 — Hasnain Qasmi (@HasnainQasimi) August 23, 2022

Rizwan Engrossed in The Quran:

Mohammad Rizwan reciting the Holy Quran on his way from Amsterdam to Dubai. Ma Shaa Allah ♥️#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/o9FslXRk7X — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 23, 2022

Simplicity Personified:

Simplicity + humble + Down to Earth = Mohammad Rizwan 🤍@iMRizwanPak #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/MLME2m6u50 — 𝔸 𝕊 𝔸 𝔻 \/🇵🇰✨ (@Definitely_56_) August 23, 2022

'More Than Love'

The Pakistan opener was in sensational form the last time he faced India. He and his captain Babar Azam dominated the Indian bowlers as Pakistan, for the first time, defeated India in a World Cup match, last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2022 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).