The sad news of the demise of Mohammed Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghouse has obviously reached the Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer. Siraj is currently in Australia with the Indian team and thus owing to the COVID-19, he is unable to come back to attend his late father’s last wish. But that does not stop him from fulfilling his father’s last wish of making India proud. The RCB pacer has been selected for the four-match Test series which starts from December 17, 2020. During an interview with a website, Siraj said that he lost the biggest support of his life and vowed to fulfil his father’s last wish. Mohammed Siraj’s Father Passes Away, Team India Pacer to Miss Last Rites Due to COVID-19 Quarantine Rules.

Siraj’s father breathed his last breath in Hyderabad earlier today and passed away due to problematic lungs. “My dad’s wish was always this – mera beta, desh ka Naam Roshan Karna (my son, you should make my country proud). And, I will do that for sure,” the pacer told Sportstar. “It is shocking. I lost the biggest support of my life. It was his dream to see me play for the country and I am glad that way I could realise that and bring joy for him,” he told the website.

Even during his stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore had released a video where Siraj was heard saying that his father's lungs are in bad shape and he finds it difficult to breathe. We pray for Siraj and his family in these tough times and hope that his father rests in peace.

