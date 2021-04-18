Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Jonny Bairstow lead the list of most sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. However, it is Samson who takes the top spot thanks to his better strike-rate. Interestingly, Samson is the lone batsman with century in IPL 2021 thus far. He scored 119 off 63 balls which included 12 fours and seven sixes. Apart from Samson and Bairstow, Nitish Rana, Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul complete the top five. Check out the list of batsmen with most sixes in IPL 2021 below. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

There’s no doubt that T20 format suits batsmen most and they have the liberty to play freely. And with liberty comes the powerful hits! IPL boasts of some of the powerful hitters of the modern game. From Chris Gayle to Hardik Pandya, the lucrative T20 league is loaded with batsmen who are capable of clearing the ropes anytime. IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List.

Most Sixes in IPL 2021

Player Team Matches Strike Rate 6s Sanju Samson RR 2 186.36 7 Jonny Bairstow SRH 3 146.66 7 Nitish Rana KKR 2 133.00 6 Deepak Hooda PBKS 2 172.09 6 KL Rahul PBKS 2 168.42 5

In 2012, Chris Gayle smashed mammoth 59 sixes and it remains the most sixes hit in one IPL season. No doubt, Gayle leads the all-time record of most sixes in IPL as the left-hander has slammed 351 sixes. Next best is Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers with 237 sixes. Last season, which was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan smashed 30 sixes. With IPL back in India, it will be interesting to see who ends up hitting the most sixes this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2021 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).