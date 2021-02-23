India are set to take on England in the third game of the four-match series at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad starting from February 24, 2021 (Wednesday). This will be the first international game played by India at the newly inaugurated venue, which is also the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a seating capacity of over 110,000. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Motera Stadium.

Before India plays their first fixture at the venue, Amul came up with a brilliant topical highlighting the world’s largest cricket stadium. The caricature highlighted ‘Mota re Stadium!’ describing the capacity of the venue with a picture of the stadium in Ahmedabad in the background. 'Ahmedabad hosts Third Test match in the world’s largest cricket stadium!' Amul captioned their post. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021: At What Time the Pink Ball Test Starts at Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad?

#Amul Topical: Ahmedabad hosts Third Test match in the world’s largest cricket stadium! pic.twitter.com/ppV8F7ggCJ — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 23, 2021

The match is a Day-Night Test, which will be the second time India will play a pink-ball game at home and their third overall. The Motera Stadium will post a huge test for both teams as they will have trouble judging the pitch due to the lack of cricket played at the venue as it was under renovation since 2015.

A lot hangs in the balance in this clash as both sides enter into the match with the series tied on level terms. The winner will take a 2-1 lead in the series and take a huge step towards booking a place in the finals of the ICC World Test Championship while the losing team will be practically ruled out of the summit clash.

Team India registered a 317-run win in the 2nd game and will be high on confidence but England will take heart from their brilliant display in the series opener where they won the match by a huge margin and will back themselves to bounce back in the Pink-ball game due to the likes of Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and James Anderson in their ranks.

