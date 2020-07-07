MS Dhoni has been one of the best wicket-keepers and the batsman produced by Indian cricket. Over the years he has broken a plethora of records and has won hearts not only on the field but also off the pitch. Many of his gestures prove that MS Dhoni is a man with a golden heart. The gestures might have been quite little but had been big enough to gain larger fans following. Whether it was clicking for a picture with an old lady during IPL 2019 or not letting the Indian colour touch the ground when a fan cam running to him, MS Dhoni's gestures have always been appreciated. As the former Indian captain turns a year older, let's have a look at five of his instances which prove that MS Dhoni is a man of a golden heart. MS Dhoni Birthday Special: Rare Pictures of Mahi Before He Became the Golden Boy of Indian Cricket (See Pics).

MS Dhoni with an old fan:

MS Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings played against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium last year in the IPL 2019. The team might have lost the game, but he made sure to meet his old fan and even had a word with her. The picture and the video of the same went viral on social media.

Selfie With Ground Staff:

A super happy #InternationalWorkersDay to each and everyone who contributes to the welfare of the good game. A big shout out to the ground staff in Chepauk and Pune! #whistlepodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/8AeQpQa0ru — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2018

The former Indian captain clicked a selfie with the ground staff at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune during IPL 2018. It was International Worker's Day and MS Dhoni had no better way to thank the ground staff and clicked a selfie with them. The official account of CSK shared the snap on their social media account.

MS Dhoni with fans in Ranchi

Right before the third ODI against Australia last year in Ranchi, the former India fans obliged the fans with selfies and autographs. at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Stadium. The video was shared by the official handle of the BCCI.

Dhoni does not allow the Tri-colour to touch the ground:

So this incident happened when India was playing against New Zealand at Seddon Park. A fan breached the security to meet the former Indian captain with a flag in is hand. As the fan attempted to touch his feet, the flag would have touched the ground. Superfast MS Dhoni took to flag in his hand and did not allow the tri-colour to touch the ground. MS Dhoni Carefully Handles Tricolor! The Patriotic Gesture During India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2019 Impresses Netizens (Watch Video)

Meeting a differently-abled fan:

Here was another gesture that impressed the netizens as he went on to meet a differently-abled fan in November 2018. He not only met the fan but also clicked a snap with him and the video of the same went viral on social media.

That's all we have in this article if you think that we have missed out on any such instances feel free to contribute in the Comments section. Coming back to MS Dhoni's birthday, we wish him a very happy birthday.

