MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket and right now is in Chennai to fly for the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020. Back home, his better half Sakshi Rawat welcomes a super luxurious Red Dodge Challenger and is now missing the former Indian captain. Sakshi took to social media and posted a picture and the video of taking a ride in the beast. She had an adorable caution on social media and said, "Major Mahi missing @mahi7781 ." MS Dhoni announced his retirement a while ago on social media with the song, 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu'. MS Dhoni Announces Retirement From International Cricket With a Beautiful Video on 'Pal do Pal Ka Shaayar' Song; Twitterati Pay Tribute to Former Indian Captain.

He went on to thank the fans for their support and said that he could be considered as retired. The fans were quite dejected with the stance taken by the former Indian captain as they wanted to see him playing one last time in the blue jersey. But that did not happen. He played the last time for India in 2019 CWC against New Zealand. For now, let's have a look at the picture and the video shared by Sakshi.

View this post on Instagram Major Mahi missing @mahi7781 ! A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Aug 15, 2020 at 4:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram Welcome home ! @mahi7781 missing you ... A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on Aug 15, 2020 at 5:03am PDT

Soon after MS Dhoni announced retirement, even Suresh Raina followed his footsteps and silently hung up his boots. However, the two will still be playing the IPL this year which is all set to begin on September 19, 2020.

