Former India national cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has achieved a lot in his career. Be it scoring high, for long, fielding behind the stumps with sheer dedication, or winning multiple nations to make the nation of over a billion people proud, the legendary wicketkeeper batter MS Dhoni has done it all. But, his latest milestone stands special from a personal point of view. MS Dhoni has been inducted to the ICC Hall of Fame.

The voice of Ravi Shastri from April 2, 2011, saying, " MS Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd. India lift the World Cup after 28 years. The party starts in the dressing room and it’s the Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final” still echoes in the hearts of millions of cricket fans. India's 'Captain Cool' scored over 10,000 runs in ODIs, neared 5,000 runs in Tests won two World Cups, and a Champions Trophy. These stats are rare, legendary indeed, but a handful of players did match it or even scale higher. But, not everybody is honoured in the ICC Hall of Fame. Wondering why? Read below to know it all. Suresh Raina Congratulates MS Dhoni for ‘Well-Deserved’ Induction Into ICC Hall of Fame 2025, Says ‘True Icon; Legend of the Game’.

What is ICC Hall of Fame?

Launched by the International Cricket Council on January 2, 2009, as a part of its centenary year celebrations, the ICC Hall of Fame, as stated on their website, "recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket's long and illustrious history." So, if a player is inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, they are recognized as legends by cricket's highest governing body for their long and illustrious career.

How and When A Player is Inducted in ICC Hall of Fame?

As stated by the ICC, "Induction ceremonies take place throughout the cricket calendar where the inductees (or, in the case of those who have passed away, their relatives) are presented with a commemorative ICC Cricket Hall of Fame cap. The living members of the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame are also involved in the selection process to the new intake of legends into the Hall of Fame each year." The existing ICC Hall of Famers, media personnel and executives together select new inductees.

MS Dhoni's Induction into ICC Hall of Fame

MS Dhoni has become the 11th Indian player to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Before him these ten legends were already inducted: Bishan Bedi, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Vinoo Mankad, Diana Edulji, Virender Sehwag and Neetu David.

When ICC published the list of seven players being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, of which MS Dhoni is a part, they highlighted the fact that he is the only captain to win all three white-ball tournaments: ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. In his entire career, which spanned for over a decade, which includes many memorable knocks, keeping stances, and trophy clinches, he is undoubtedly one of the favourites for such an achievement. MS Dhoni Opesn Up On Retirement Plans After GT vs CSK IPL 2025 Match, Chennai Super Kings Legend Says 'Not Saying I Am Done or I Am Coming Back' (Watch Video).

On being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, MS Dhoni expressed, "It is an honour to be named in the ICC Hall of Fame, which recognises the contributions of cricketers across generations and from all over the world. To have your name remembered alongside such all-time greats is a wonderful feeling. It is something that I will cherish forever," Dhoni expressed."

