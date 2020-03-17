MS Dhoni Spotted Riding a Bike in Ranchi, Fans Take Selfie With CSK Captain As IPL 2020 is Suspended, Watch Video

MS Dhoni on his bike (Photo Credits: @machamanamthopulumra/Instagram)

After the Indian Premier League 2020 was postponed till April 15 following coronavirus outbreak, MS Dhoni was forced to leave Chennai. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain landed in the coastal city at the start of the month to prepare for IPL 2020. However, after the announcement, Dhoni headed back to his home town Ranchi. Meanwhile, the CSK captain was spotted riding a bike in Ranchi. Dhoni’s love for motorcycles is well known and he has many in his garage. MS Dhoni's India Comeback 'Depends' on Performance in IPL 2020, What if T20 League is Cancelled This Year?.

Dhoni, it appears, stopped at a signal and then obliged fans with selfies. The video is now viral on social media sites. The former Indian captain still enjoys a huge fan base, and it was visible when he was in Chennai.

Here’s the Video of MS Dhoni Riding a Bike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macha Manam Thopulum Ra (@machamanamthopulumra) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

Dhoni was scheduled to make a comeback with IPL 2020. Following the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand in July last year, Dhoni has been out of action. Fans were excited to see Dhoni back in action, but with IPL 2020 postponed they will have to wait for some more time now. IPL 2020 continues to be postponed as of now, but there is a possibility of it being cancelled as well. There are also chances of a trimmed down IPL to take place behind the closed doors.