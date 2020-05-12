MS Dhoni’s Mother Reacts to Son’s New Look Viral Picture on Internet, Says ‘He’s Not That Old’

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

His long hair-locks many have long disappeared and so may have been the charm of his youth, but MS Dhoni still leaves everyone stunned with his looks. His long hair made him a youth icon at the start of his career and his popularity went to such an extent that then Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf had to request Dhoni to not chop off his long hair. Then he stunned everyone with a bald head post India's 2011 World Cup win. And if you’re surprised at that, Dhoni’s latest look will leave you astonished. In a recent picture, that went viral on the internet, Dhoni was seen sporting a grey beard, he had put on weight and looked more aged than his years. MS Dhoni’s Salt and Pepper Look Inspires Netizens as They Bring Out Hilarious Memes (Read Tweets).

In the recent picture that went viral, Dhoni appeared to have put on weight and looked older than himself. The picture went viral after Dhoni made an appearance in daughter Ziva’s Instagram video while playing with his daughter and pet dog. The picture sent the Internet into a frenzy with fans left in shock after watching their favourite cricket superstar in such a state. But while many were shocked, dhoni’s mother still likes her son’s new look and says he looks as he has always been – young and bright. MS Dhoni Looks ‘Aged’ As He Plays With Daughter Ziva and Dogs in This New Video Shared by Sakshi.

Asked to react on the viral picture, Dhoni’s mother Devaki Devi said that her superstar son is not as old as some may have been suggesting on social media. “Yes, I have seen his new look but he’s not that old. No child is ever old for any mother,” Dhoni’s mother was quoted by the Hindustan Times as telling BDcrictime.

The former Indian captain turns 39 later this July and questions have already been raised about his presence in the Indian team as well as his eligibility to make a return into the Indian team. He last played for the Indian team in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final against New Zealand and has not made a single appearance for the men in blue post India's exit from the tournament.

Dhoni initially went on a two-month break to train with his paramilitary regiment but has remained mum ever since returning after the completion of his training. He has been on some sort of self-imposed exile from cricket for the last 10 months. Dhoni was supposed to make a return to cricket with IPL 2020 where he was to lead the Chennai Super Kings but the tournament was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.