Mahendra Singh Dhoni thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his letter of 'appreciation' after his international retirement. Dhoni announced his decision to retire from international cricket on August 15 through an Instagram post. The two-time World Cup winner posted a short video montage of his career highlights in Indian colours and thanked the supporters before writing “from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.” The Prime Minister wrote a letter to Dhoni thanking him for his services and also wished him luck for his ‘future endeavours.’ MS Dhoni to Get Farewell Match? BCCI Willing to Host a Send-Off Game For Retired Indian Cricketer, Says Official.

"In your trademark unassuming style you shared a short video that was enough to become a long and passionate discussion point for the entire nation," wrote the Prime Minister in his letter to Dhoni after the latter had shocked the nation with his sudden retirement decision. "130 crore Indians were disappointed but also eternally grateful for all that you have done for Indian cricket in the last decade-and-a-half." As MS Dhoni is Busy Preparing for IPL 2020, Daughter Ziva 'Misses Dad and the Bike Rides' (View Instagram Post).

He also pointed out how Dhoni retires as one of the most successful captains and a leader who led India to its greatest heights in cricket. Under Dhoni, India won both the T20 and 50-over World Cups as well as the Champions Trophy. They also reached World No 1 in Tests. Dhoni also remains the only Indian captain to draw a Test series in South Africa.

Dhoni shared a copy of the letter on his social media page and thanked the PM for his appreciation. “An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes,” wrote the former Indian captain on his twitter page.

MS Dhoni Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Appreciation Letter

An Artist,Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes. pic.twitter.com/T0naCT7mO7 — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) August 20, 2020

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be remembered merely for his career statistics or specific match-winning roles," said the PM in his letter. But the "correct way to assess your impact is as a phenomenon!"

Reiterating Dhoni's impact on the youths of today, the PM retold the famous fairy-tale of Dhoni coming from a humble background and a small town and becoming the country's greatest inspiration and a role model for young dreamers. "Your rise and conduct gives strength and inspiration to crores of youngsters who like you have not been to cushy schools or colleges, neither do they belong to illustrious families but they have the talent to distinguish themselves at the highest levels."

PM Modi also praised Dhoni for being the inspiration to the spirit of New India. "You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of New India, where family name does not make young people's destiny but they make their own."

"Our youth does not lose heart in the face of adversity and, most importantly, are fearless, just like the teams you led. No matter what hairstyle you sported, your calm head remained the same in victory or defeat, which is a very important lesson for every youth." The PM also highlighted Dhoni's association with the Indian armed forces and thanked him for his concern towards the welfare of the forces.

Dhoni retired from international cricket after representing India in over 350 international matches and leading the country to two World Cup titles and also the Champions Trophy as the captain. Dhoni remains the only international captain to win all three ICC trophies and also retired as one of the greatest ever cricketer to have played the game.

