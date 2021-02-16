MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi were seen leaving Mumbai on February 16 (Tuesday). The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport and pictures leaving the city after attending a wedding ceremony of a close relative. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15 last year, was last seen in action at IPL 2020 and will once again be leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 when the next edition of the Indian Premier League begins in the second week of April later this year. Sakshi Playfully Teases MS Dhoni As CSK Captain’s Latest Video Appears on Social Media.

Dhoni and were Sakshi were pictured entering the Mumbai airport. Dhoni was sporting an olive green full sleeve T-shirt and black pants. Dhoni paired it with black boots. IPL Most Expensive Players: From MS Dhoni to Ben Stokes, Full List of Record Buys in Each Indian Premier League Season Ahead of IPL 2021 Players Auction.

MS Dhoni Looks Dapper in Full Sleeve

MS Dhoni and Wife Sakshi At Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

He matched his facemask with the colour of his t-shirt. He was carrying a backpack while his wife Sakshi was carrying a Christian Dior side bag.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Spotted at Mumbai Airport

Sakshi Dhoni Was Carrying A Christian Dior Side Bag

Dhoni and Sakshi recently attended a wedding ceremony of a close friend in Mumbai. The couple dazzled the ceremony with their presence and were also seen dancing and enjoying their time at the wedding.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Have Been Enjoying Their Time Together Post His Retirement

Dhoni was retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2021 players auction making him the first in IPL history to earn over Rs 150 Crore in IPL salaries. Dhoni who was bought by CSK in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 for Rs 9.5 Cr has gone to captain the franchise to three IPL titles while also leading the team to eight IPL finals.

