MS Dhoni left an entire national speechless after announcing his international retirement with immediate effect. Dhoni announced his decision through an Instagram post. In the Instagram post, Dhoni shared a four-minute-long video of his moments with the Indian cricket team. The wonderfully captured moments of his time while donning the blue jersey. From his run-out in his debut match to the heartbreaking moment at the 2007 ODI World Cup to his iconic picture of celebrating the T20I World Cup, the video had a snapshot of each moment of the 39-year-old. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi also took to social media to react on Dhoni’s retirement. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce International Retirement: 5 Heart-Winning Pictures of CSK and Team India Legends Together.

“Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,” Dhoni captioned his video. The video is a montage of his time with the Indian cricket team. The video starts with his debut match against Bangladesh and ends with Dhoni lying on the floor in his house. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Retire From International Cricket: Sachin Tendulkar, Shashi Tharoor and Others Pay Tribute to the Legendary Duo.

MS Dhoni Announces Retirement

As the video plays, a popular Bollywood song ‘main Pal do pal ka shayar hoon’ plays in the background. His wife Sakshi reacted to the same video and thanked the former Indian captain for his contribution to the Indian cricket team.

Wife Saskhi Reacts

MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Reacts to His International Retirement (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhoni represented India in over 400 international matches and scored over 15000 runs. He is not only considered one of the greatest captains in limited-overs but also one of the best wicket-keepers of all-time.

