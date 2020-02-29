Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Cricketgateway: Get Free Telecast Details of MS vs QUE on DSport, Gazi TV With T20 Match Time in India

Quetta Gladiators (Photo Credits: Twitter/Quetta Gladiators)

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators take on each other in the match 12 of Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020). This is going to be a battle of table-toppers as both the teams are on top of PSL 2020 points table. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for free live streaming of Multan vs Quetta T20 match in PSL 2020. We will also help you with streaming details on Cricketgateway and live telecast details on DSport, Gazi TV along with match timings. Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs QUE Clash in PSL Season 5.

Multan Sultans have been in good form and out of four have won three matches. The Shan Masood-led side is on top of the PSL 2020 points table and in their last outing defeated Karachi Kings by 52 runs. Multan Sultans will be looking for their third consecutive win of PSL 2020 as they face defending champions Quetta Gladiators.

When to Watch Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The 12th match of PSL 2020 will take place between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators. The match will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 29, 2020 (Saturday) and will start at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM local time. PSL 2020 Points Table Updated.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

DSport holds the broadcast rights of PSL 2020 in India. So, the Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators match will be available live on DSport. Bangladesh fans can tune into Gazi TV or G TV to watch PSL 2020 match between Multan and Gladiators.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2020 Match?

For live online streaming of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2020 match, fans will have to access cricketgateway.com. Users need to pay a nominal fee of Rs. 100 upfront to get the full season pass of PSL 2020 live streaming online. Fans can also watch PSL 2020 match highlights on the online platform. Fans in Bangladesh can watch PSL 2020 live streaming on rabbitholebd.com or on its YouTube channel as well.

Quetta Gladiators, on the other hand, are on the second spot on the PSL 2020 points table and have won three out of four matches as well. In their last outing, Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by five wickets.