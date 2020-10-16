With the new captain in place, Kolkata Knight Riders is all set to begin the second leg of the tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Eoin Morgan will be looking to keep KKR in a winning streak. The news from the centre is that Kolkata Knight Riders has won the toss and elected to bat first. The last time when Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians battled their wits against each other, Rohit Sharma’s men walked away with the thumping win by 49 runs. With the new captain in place for KKR, the team would be looking forward to continuing with their winning ways. MI vs KKR Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

For Mumbai Indians, Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult would be the players to watch out for. Suryakumar Yadav who has scored 233 runs from seven innings at 38.83 with the strike rate of 155.33 will surely be the batsman to look out for. Boult has 11 dismissals from seven matches and s the joint-highest wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians. For Kolkata Knight Riders, Shubman Gill is the player to look out for. Scoring 254 runs in seven inning at a stunning average of 119.24 is he the batsman who needs to be in your Dream11 team. New captain Eoin Morgan is yet another player to watch out for. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah

