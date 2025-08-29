ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: The Namibia National Cricket Team will take on the Scotland National Cricket Team in the 80th match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27. The Namibia National Cricket Team enter this contest on the back of a five-wicket victory over Canada in what was a low-scoring game. The Namibia bowlers, led by Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (3/22) and Tangeni Lungameni (3/51) and set up the victory for the Gerhard Erasmus-led side as they bowled out Canada for just 219 in 49.1 overs before Jan Frylinck struck a century to help the African side get past the finish line in 48.2 overs. ICC Suspends Zimbabwe’s Kelis Ndhlovu from Bowling Due to Illegal Action.

The Scotland National Cricket Team, on the other hand, had suffered a heartbreaking one-wicket defeat at the hands of Jersey in their last match, which was in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Region Final. The Scots missed out on a spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and will aim to make a statement with a dominant performance against Namibia in this clash.

Namibia vs Scotland, ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match Details

Match Namibia vs Scotland Date Friday, August 29 Time 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Maple Leaf Cricket Ground, Canada Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Namibia National Cricket Team will take on the Scotland National Cricket Team in an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match on Friday, August 29. The Namibia vs Scotland match is set to be played at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in Canada and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 Match Last Ball Video: Watch Dramatic Moment As Wide Ball Helps Nepal Win By 1 Wicket on Final Ball.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 match in India. For NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Namibia vs Scotland ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a pass worth Rs 19 to watch the NAM vs SCO ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2023-27 match.

